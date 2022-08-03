BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a motorcycle died on Tuesday after crashing in a heavily wooded area along the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to a National Park Service news release.

Around 10:28 a.m., Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch operators received a call reporting a crash near milepost 358 just south of Mount Mitchell.

While on the way to the crash scene, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were told that CPR was in progress on, William Dashiell, 71, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dashiell died on the scene as a result of his injuries after his motorcycle crashed.

Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding party said his trike motorcycle was going south on a sharp turn when Dashiell braked before going off the road to avoid crashing into a newly fallen tree.

Dashiell crashed into a heavily wooded area, and his motorcycle came to rest around 20 feet off the road in a southbound lane culvert.