ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcycle rider was injured and airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving an activity bus on Thursday night, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that a Rowan-Salisbury School System activity bus and a motorcycle collided near NC 801 and Centenary Church Road in the western part of Rowan County.

The motorcycle rider was injured as a result of the crash and airlifted to the hospital.

The activity bus was returning from a game before the crash occurred, according to the school system. Seven people were on the bus and they were all taken to the hospital for evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.”

None of the seven suffered any “obvious injuries.”

There is no further information available at this time.