HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several motocross bikes were stolen in Hoke County when thieves allegedly broke into the trailers where the bikes were stored.

Nine youth bikes were stolen overall from Dreamville MX in Raeford over the weekend.

Four families had bikes stolen from them.

They were at the track for a memorial ride in honor of a Lexington rider who died in a racing accident a year ago.

One father says the value of his 9-year-old’s three bikes that were stolen ahead of the final race of the year is $20,000.

The investigation is ongoing.