CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari were indicted by the grand jury Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child’s disappearance to law enforcement.

Madalina had been missing since November, but her mother didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

The Cornelius Police Department released surveillance video from her school bus on Nov. 21. This is the last time officials had independent confirmation of when she was last seen.

Early Tuesday, a Mecklenburg County judge issued an order to seal court documents about the case.

Caylee’s Law in North Carolina is very likely the main reason the parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were in jail days after her disappearance came to light last month.