Most Harris Teeter stores to close earlier beginning Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Beginning Monday, Harris Teeter grocery stores will begin closing at 9 p.m. until further notice, the chain announced Friday.

“We believe that closing early will allow associates to: process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop,” Harris Teeter said in a notice.

The reduced hours are meant to allow for additional cleaning and restocking.

Harris Teeter does is not reducing hours at a select group of locations, listed below:



Store 21: Cameron Village, 500 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27605

Store 69: Old Raleigh Village, 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27612

Store 117: University Mall, 2110 S Estes Dr., Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Store 158: College Rd, 820 S College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403

Store 165: Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607

Store 177: Barracks Road, 975 Emmet St., Charlottesville, VA 22905

Store 231: Citadel, 1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20009

Store 346: Pine Ridge Plaza, 2835 Reynolda Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27106

Store 348: Village at Chestnut Street, 136 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801

Store 362: University Commons, 3040 Evans St., Greenville, NC 27834

Store 376: McHenry Row, 1801 Whetstone Way, Baltimore , MD 21230

Store 392: Canton Crossing, 3779 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Store 394: Erwin Square, 2107 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705