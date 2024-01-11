RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Most of Ronnie Long’s life was spent as a wrongfully convicted prisoner.

Long was convicted of rape in 1976. It’s a conviction that—at the time—came with the death penalty.

Finally, 44 years later, the Duke Law Innocence Project proved the case was botched from the get-go. It allowed for Long’s conviction to be overturned and for him to be freed.

“It is the most egregious wrongdoing I have ever seen,” said Scott Olson who served as one of Ronnie Long’s civil attorneys.

“There was clear exculpatory evidence that would have made all the difference in the world at trial. I think there’s a good argument that he never would have been charged if all the evidence had been shared as it was required to be shared under the law. So, I think it’s a product of the strength of the case which goes hand in hand with just how egregious the misconduct was,” Olson added.

It wasn’t until the Duke Law Innocence Project took on the case that it came to light that 43 fingerprints from the scene did not match Long’s. That’s just a portion of the suppressed evidence that lawyers continued to uncover, including half of a rape kit that disappeared.

“The misconduct here is egregious. I mean, there were lying police officers who concealed evidence, some of that evidence has never been accounted for even after all these years. This is 44 years after the man had been incarcerated that we’re still learning information about the magnitude of the misconduct in the case,” said Jamie Lau, supervising attorney for Duke’s Wrongful Convictions Clinic. Lau worked for years to exonerate Long.

None of Ronnie Long’s defense or civil attorney’s knew that the NC State Bureau of Investigation had a special investigator on the scene and had looked into alternative suspects until after Governor Cooper pardoned Long. The file had never been shared.

“By law, Ronnie Long’s attorneys were entitled to know back then, back in the summer of 1976, what the evidence was, who was involved, and what they’d found and that didn’t happen. That was contrary to the law and it’s just inexcusable. Ronnie had the benefit of some of the best lawyers in the state working on his behalf and still they weren’t working with a fair playing field. They didn’t have all the cards on the table and the result was that there was a motion for appropriate relief that was filed in 2005. Rodney should have gotten out then,” said Olson.

Choosing to not go to court, the SBI has now settled with Long for 3 million dollars.

The City of Concord, whose police department was in charge of the case, settled for 22 million dollars. It’s believed to be the largest wrongful conviction settlement in North Carolina history and the second largest in the nation. That’s on top of $750,000 payment from the state after Long was pardoned.

But Lau reminds people that the money doesn’t bring back the time and life events that were lost.

“No amount of money will ever get those things back for Ron. But this is significant because it will ensure that in the future he can enjoy his life to the fullest and that’s appreciated, though it’s not a measure of justice that can ever be obtained in light of losing 44 years of one’s life,” he said.

“I wish his mother had had held on long enough to see it. I know that weighs on Ronnie. She passed away just a month before he was set free. I know it really weighed on him that both his parents, who he loved dearly passed away before his name, before their name, was cleared,” said Olson.

The City of Concord not only agreed to settle, but made a rare move in such cases. It came with an apology and admitted to past wrongdoings.

“That means so much to Ronnie Long and his family and just the legions of supporters who marched for Ronnie Long, who prayed for him, who wrote letters, who stood by him, knowing that an innocent man was in prison for over 44 years,” said Olson.

In full, a statement on the case from the City of Concord said:

“We are deeply remorseful for the past wrongs that caused tremendous harm to Mr. Long, his family, friends, and our community. Mr. Long suffered the extraordinary loss of his freedom and a substantial portion of his life because of this conviction. He wrongly served 44 years, 3 months and 17 days in prison for a crime he did not commit. While there are no measures to fully restore to Mr. Long and his family all that was taken from them, through this agreement we are doing everything in our power to right the past wrongs and take responsibility. We are hopeful this can begin the healing process for Mr. Long and our community, and that together we can move forward while learning valuable lessons and ensuring nothing like this ever happens again.”