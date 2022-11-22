RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A $6.6 billion agreement has been finalized with two opioid makers, according to a release from Attorney General Josh Stein.

In the release, Stein stated that the agreements involve Teva and Allergan over the allegations that the “companies contributed to the opioid crisis by overstating the benefits of opioids, downplaying the risk of addiction, and failing to maintain effective controls to prevent opioid diversion.”

And the Attorney General says these are just the latest steps in seeking justice for those impacted by the opioid crisis.

“These settlements are just the latest step in our dogged pursuit of justice on behalf of people whose lives have been torn apart by opioid addiction,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am proud to work alongside my colleagues around the nation to secure desperately needed resources. We are delivering significant funds to help people get the treatment and recovery services they need, and we’re not done yet.”

Preliminary agreements with the companies were announced in July 2022, according to a release.

Of the $6.6 billion, North Carolina can expect “at least $188 million to be paid over 13 years,” officials said.

These agreements will require Teva to “to provide stringent injunctive relief” and will “prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse,” officials said. Allergan is being required to “stop selling opioids for the next 10 years.”

Attorney Stein previously announced that a more than $3 billion settlement was reached with Walmart on opioid allegations.