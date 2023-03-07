The scanners at the main entrance are from Evolv and the ones at the bus entrance are from OPENGATE (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17).

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More North Carolina schools are showing willingness to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep students and staff safe.

In Nashville, the Nash County school board is scheduled to take a vote Monday night on a nearly $1 million weapons detection system. A similar type of system is also up for discussion at the Harnett County School Board meeting on Monday.

Weapons detection systems have been installed at Duke Health locations. The Johnston County School Board has recently approved a $6 million investment in the technology.

Nash County Public Schools

The Nash County Board of Education will vote on whether to bring in the Evolv Express weapons detection system to its schools. If the board agrees on the technology, they would introduce single and dual lane systems.

The single lanes can scan about 2,000 students per hour. The dual lanes can scan twice as many students an hour.

Board documents say the system works 10 times faster than metal detectors and is easy to break down and move to different locations.

The system would come at a total cost of $929,576 for four years.

Harnett County Schools

In Harnett County, the school board is scheduled to discuss the costs associated with two options for weapons detection technology. The options include the same Evolv Express technology considered by Nash County Public schools and OPENGATE system.

A quote provided by the company shows the Evolv Express option could cost the district about $3 million over the course of four years.

Under the OPENGATE system, the district would buy lanes at a cost of $18,000 each. There would be other fees associated with that cost.

Johnston County Schools opted for a combination of both systems. The scanners at the main entrance are from Evolv and the ones at the bus entrance are from OPENGATE. The district said students do not need to empty out their pockets when passing through the scanner but do need to take out laptops.