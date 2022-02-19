Moore County deputy responding to noise complaint shoots ‘armed’ Fort Bragg soldier: officials

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Moore County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a Fort Bragg soldier Friday morning outside Southern Pines, its sheriff’s office said in a news release.

According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, deputies responded to a noise complaint at a location outside Southern Pines just after 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they “were confronted by an armed individual,” Fields said.

A deputy then shot the person and injured them, according to Fields.

“Emergency medical aid was immediately rendered, and the suspect was transported to First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst,” Fields said.

That person was a Army veteran who works at a contractor at Fort Bragg. Maj. Andy Conway with the sheriff’s office said the man didn’t fire his gun at deputies.

A sheriff’s deputy was also treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries that occurred after falling down the stairs when the armed man answered the door, officials said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man or the deputy.

The NCSBI has taken over the investigation. Fort Bragg is assisting. The deputy is on leave as is standard procedure in officer-involved shooting cases.