CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a man fatally shot by a North Carolina police officer during an attempted car theft has filed a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the officer broke the law when he shot the mother’s unarmed son several times, called in the incident and fired again.

Attorneys say Brandon Combs died after he was shot while behind the wheel of Concord Officer Timothy Larson’s police SUV in February.

The Charlotte Observer reports that attorneys for Virginia Tayara filed the complaint Tuesday in Winston-Salem federal court accusing Larson and the City of Concord of:

excessive force

assault and battery

wrongful and intentional death

gross negligence

Attorney Harry Daniels says the complaint seeks “some form of justice for the Combs family.”