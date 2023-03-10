MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Union County deputies say 37-year-old Allison Thomas, last seen Feb. 13, 2023, was found dead in Jackson County.

Earlier this week, deputies were called to a body later identified as Thomas, said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Alison Thomas (Courtesy: Union County Sherriff)

This case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sherriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or call Union County Crimes Stoppers at 704-283-5600. You can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.