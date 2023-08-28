SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said Saturday night they had found a missing 14-year-old girl who Moore County deputies said was last seen Thursday.

The girl was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen Thursday night at her home and was believed to be with a 25-year-old man, deputies said.

The teen was believed to be with Jason Callaham of Wagram in Scotland County, the news release said.

The Elizabeth City Police Department told CBS 17 Saturday night that she was found safe in Elizabeth City.