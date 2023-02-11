GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 17-year-old girl from Roanoke Rapids was found dead on Friday in Northampton County and a suspect was arrested for her death, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

On Wednesday, police said Quameisha Dashay Branch was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the downtown area of Roanoke Rapids.

At 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police acted on a tip in reference to the missing person case and searched in the area east of Garysburg along Old Highway in Northampton County.

Police found Branch dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers said they contacted the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Garysburg Police Department to assist with the death investigation.

Based on the investigation, Roanoke Rapids police issued a murder arrest warrant for Marquette Douglas, 27, of the Garysburg area. Douglas turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening.

He received no bond and will appear in court on Monday

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased victim,” said the Roanoke Rapids Police Department in a news release.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or the Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.