RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The body of a missing South Carolina woman was found in Rutherford County on Monday morning.

According to the Greenville County, S.C., Sheriff’s Office, Edna Suttles went missing on August 27, 2021.

Based on video surveillance from the day Suttles went missing, investigators discovered that early that morning, a man, identified as Daniel Printz, had his Chevy Cruze parked next to Suttles’ Jeep in a Food Lion parking lot.

When Daniel Printz walked out of the Food Lion, he walked by her Jeep, grabbed a bag from his car and jumped into the front passenger seat of her Jeep.

The two drove off, eventually returning to the parking lot.

When they returned, Printz was driving. He got out and got into his Chevy and parked it next to Suttles’ Jeep. He then assisted her into his car.

Printz left her in his car, drove her Jeep to Best Western’s parking lot and wiped down the Jeep before walking away. He walked back to his vehicle and drove off with an apparently motionless Suttles.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office identified Printz who purchased yogurt in Food Lion when he scanned his frequent shopper card. GCSO obtained an arrest warrant for grand larceny based on video surveillance.

During an interview, Printz stated he could take law enforcement to the location of Suttles “within three feet.”

Investigators found the body of Suttles around 10:00 a.m. Monday in a wooded area off of Harris Holly Springs Road in Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

This case is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the 13th circuit solicitor’s office.