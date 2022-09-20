PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.

According to a Facebook post from the county, 51-year-old Jim Faggione had been last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Twin Lake State Park. Faggione’s truck had been found in a state park parking lot later that night.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for,” said Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps. “On behalf of Prince Edward County, I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Faggione’s family and friends.”

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101.