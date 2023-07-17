RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing/endangered child alert has been issued for a North Carolina girl reported missing after being taken by her mother, according to Virginia officials.

Virginia State Police say 3-year-old Samalea Daniels was initially reported missing in Mecklenburg County on June 20. That’s where the father, who has legal custody, lives.

They issued the alert Saturday saying she may be with her mother — and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The SUV the missing girl and her mother might be using (left) and Tianna Mila Daniels (right). Photos from Virginia State Police.

They may be traveling in a gray 2011 Ford Escape with Virginia plates of N4M45T3.

The child is believed to be with Tianna Mila Daniels, 29, Virginia State Police said. Tianna Daniels has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to Virginia State Police. She is 5’6” in height and weighs 130 lbs.

Samalea is 2 feet 10 inches in height and weighs 25 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.