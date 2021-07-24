Missing NC woman with dementia found dead inside vehicle

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman after she was found dead on Saturday inside a vehicle.

The cancellation for the missing person, Catherine Richardson, was at the request of the Concord Police Department.

Concord PD later tweeted out that Richardson was found dead inside a vehicle on Littleton Drive on Saturday morning.

SILVER ALERT UPDATE

Update to the search for Mrs. Catherine Richardson who was reported missing Friday, July 23, 2021 by her family. Sadly, Mrs. Richardson was found dead in a vehicle on Littleton Drive at approximately 9:10 this morning. https://t.co/xf0yDyZsYz pic.twitter.com/aOIwBT4siS — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) July 24, 2021

Residents were asked to be on the lookout for Richardson, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Richardson had last been seen in the area of 814 Winborne Ave. SW in Concord, police said. Concord Police said they do not suspect foul play, however, this remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det Jamieson at the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.