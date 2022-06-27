CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — A boat belonging to a North Carolina man who has been missing for over six months washed ashore in Portugal, WRAL reports.

São Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal, officials reached out to the Carolina Beach Police Department when they found a 2006 Clearwater boat that had washed ashore.

Officials believe the boat belongs to 44-year-old Joseph Matthew Johnson.

He was reported missing on Nov. 27, and no one has heard from him since Nov. 22, which is when he went out on his fishing boat.

Portuguese officials are working with Carolina Beach police to gather evidence in the search for Johnson.

Authorities ask if you have any information about Johnson that may be helpful in their investigation to contact 911 or the Carolina Beach police department at (910) 458-2540.