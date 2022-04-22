BOONE, N.C. (WSPA) – A missing child from Florida was found in Boone, North Carolina Wednesday, according to the Asheville Police Department.

APD said the child was known to be in the Asheville area. They said followed leads and found the 8-year-old boy was in Boone.

Officers worked with Boone Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to find him with his mother who had been on the run with her son.

The mother was arrested and charged with fugitive warrants out of F.L. for concealing a child contrary to a court order, officials said. The boy was safely returned to his father in F.L.

Raquel Quinche Gutierre, 35, of Boca Raton, was arrested on the fugitive warrant and taken to the Watauga County Detention Center in Boone for booking, according to the police department.