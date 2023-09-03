ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A finger dock at the Capt. Stacy Fishing Center gave way while a number of people were boarding the Captain Stacy charter boat Sunday morning.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove reports the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the business, located at 505 Atlantic Beach Causeway. Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey said there were 8-10 people who fell into the water after the dock gave way. There were four people transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The others refused medical care, said Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal for Atlantic Beach, Casey Arthur.

Officials at the business marked the area off for repair, a picture from Harvey showed. It was unclear if this disrupted the regularly scheduled tours on the charter boat.

Mutual aid came from the Morehead City Fire Department, the Beaufort Fire Department and the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department.