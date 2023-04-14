CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been suspended for 30 games without pay after a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children, NBA communications announced Friday.

The incident happened on June 27, 2022, in L.A., after Bridges was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including child abuse.

At the time of the charges, the Hornets released the following statement:

"We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Bridges did not play in the 2022-23 season, nor signed a contract in the NBA; if he signs a contract, he must miss the first 10 games for which he was otherwise eligible to play.