RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Both Mega Millions and Powerball prizes have topped $300 million in this week’s drawings, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $328 million annuity that is worth $186.3 million in cash.

Powerball’s jackpot climbed to $365 million, or $207.5 million cash, for Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.