RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot grew another $10 million this week, bringing its total size for Tuesday night’s drawing to $370 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

A North Carolina winner of that jackpot would have the choice of taking the $370 million as an annuity or $213.3 million in cash.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing every drawing since spring when a ticket sold in Tennessee won a $20 million jackpot in the April 15 drawing.

That was the fourth jackpot win of the year.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.