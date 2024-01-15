RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Congratulations to North Carolina’s own Hanley House. She was crowned Miss America’s Teen in Orlando Saturday night.

She won both evening gown and fitness preliminary competitions, garnering $6,000 in scholarships ahead of the pageant’s finale.

As part of the prize package, Hanley will receive a $60,000 scholarship or a 4-year scholarship to the University of Alabama.

“To God be the Glory! I have been praying all day long. The power of prayer is real. I am so grateful for this opportunity because of him. I am also grateful for my family and supporters,” said Hanley.

Her friends held a watch party Saturday night and are still beaming with so much pride.

“I feel like I personally won with her. I was shaking. We are so proud of her hard work,” said Jalexi Huckeba.

Hanley is a student at Cleveland High School in Johnston County. She plans to further her education by studying architecture and design while performing on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill “Carolina Girls” dance team.