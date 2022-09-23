GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Say hello to Chase.

The Greenville Police Department announced the name of its new therapy dog on Friday. The name comes after a call to the public to submit names to the GPD Facebook page.

The Facebook post read, “Dare we say it..? CHASE is officially on the case! We truly loved all your creative name suggestions and enjoyed reading each and every one of them. We narrowed your suggestions down to three frontrunners and allowed our employees to vote for the one they liked best.”

The Facebook post also mentioned that “Chase” got 42% of the vote from GPD kids and “Paw Patrol” lovers.

“We think it’s quite fitting as his job duties will undoubtedly entail interacting with and bringing joy to countless children,” GPD said in the Facebook post.

A couple of weeks ago, GPD found a puppy abandoned on the side of the road. After nobody claimed him, they decided to make him their own.

He’ll be in training for the next few months before he officially starts his work in the force. GPD reports Chase has been given the all-clear sign and will begin training at Top Dog Academy, Inc.

“Top Dog is generously donating their training services completely free of charge to us — we cannot thank them enough,” according to the Facebook post. “We look forward to documenting his training journey in the weeks to come and can’t wait for you to meet him!”