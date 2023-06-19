RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – With the North Carolina General Assembly dealing with the explosive lawsuit filed against House Speaker Tim Moore, some key legislative action is on the agenda for Tuesday that could move to floor votes this week.

There also is news that Republicans will have to rally their override votes after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed three bills, which may have been a bit of a surprise.

Cooper on Monday announced he had vetoed Senate Bill 331, the so-called “Consumer Finance Act Amendments,” Senate Bill 329 (“Retail Installment Sales Act Amendments”) and Senate Bill 299 (“Reimburse Late Audit Costs with Sales Tax Rev”).

He also signed SB 729 (“CBBC Working Group Changes”) and SB 58 (“Protect Critical Infrastructure”), because, he said, “We must protect critical infrastructure that keeps electric power and clean water available in our communities, and this bill sends a message to criminals that these irresponsible acts will not be tolerated.”

The House and Senate both reconvened Monday afternoon, but it’s unclear when those overrides might be scheduled. Moore (R-Cleveland), the House speaker since 2015, is dealing with a suit filed by the husband of a state employee for “alienation of affection” in allegedly causing the couple’s divorce.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the Senate Rules Committee will take up controversial measures that almost certainly would alienate Cooper and lead to his veto: SB 747 and SB 749, the two bills designed by Republicans to make significant changes in how elections are conducted.

Both those bills cleared the Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee last week, with a couple of amendments, and are expected to be subject to further amendments and debate at Tuesday’s meeting, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.

If they get approval in Rules – and there are eight bills to be considered – then they would move to the Senate floor for a full vote. That vote could be scheduled this week, too.

The House has not announced any proposed election changes, but Senate committee leaders have indicated that leadership in the two chambers have been discussing how the Senate’s bill might be received.

SB 749 – titled “No Partisan Advantage in Elections” – would change the make-up of state and county boards of election by removing appointments by the governor and providing what GOP senators have described as a more balanced control, with even numbers of members appointed by both chambers and both parties.

SB 747 – called “Election Law Changes” – proposes changes in voting processes, particularly regarding absentee ballots and same-day voter registration.

Democrats have called the two-bill combo “power grabs” that were influenced by attorney Cleta Mitchell and her election-reform organization. Mitchell supported former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud as he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

She consulted and met with GOP about the bills that some say were copied from her proposals, and her representatives have commented during both Elections Committee meetings.

Women’s sports bill

Another widely discussed bill that is scheduled to be heard Tuesday is SB 631, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which is designed to prohibit transgender girls and women from competing on girls/women’s teams.

The bill – which mirrors a bill (HB 574) filed in the House – passed the Senate along a party-line vote (29-18) on April 20. The House sent the bill to Health for the consideration of a committee substitute, although the text of that amendment has not been posted for review.

Should the bill be approved on Tuesday, it would head back to the Rules Committee and then to the House floor. Any changes would have to be approved again by the Senate.

Cooper also would be expected to veto this bill, but after state Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenburg) famously switched parties, the GOP now has a supermajority in both chambers that has proven capable of overriding Cooper’s vetoes, which occurred most recently on the abortion rights bill.

Why Monday’s vetoes?

Cooper certainly didn’t let the potential overrides daunt his decisions on Monday. In vetoing SB 329 and SB 331 – both of which would add fees to small-scale lending, including for older automobiles – he had one comment: “At a time when the cost of living is rising, North Carolina consumers cannot afford to be hit with higher fees and interest rates on loans.”

But he had more to say about SB 299, which allows the state to hold back a percentage of the county’s sales tax revenue if an audit report is not received by a deadline.

“It is important that local governments follow the law on auditing their finances in order to foster accountability and fiscal responsibility,” Cooper said in a release. “While well-intentioned, this legislation as written is likely to punish residents of some of our state’s smallest communities.

“Rather than having state government seize sales taxes that are needed for local government, the North Carolina General Assembly should reconsider this legislation and provide more help for these communities to make sure they do it right rather than impose financial punishment that could make matters worse.”

Whither medical marijuana?

Also awaiting definitive traction and action in the House is SB 3, the “North Carolina Compassionate Care Act,” or the legalization of medical marijuana. This concept that has been kicked around by the legislature for years, and there was one informational discussion in the House Health Committee. But the bill has not been resurrected for a vote.

Although committee and House leaders did not provide an update Monday about their plans, apparently Republicans in the House are having a caucus meeting about whether the bill should receive a vote.

“We plan to update the caucus this week,” Health co-chair Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) wrote Friday in an email to WGHP. “Then the bill could move to the floor as early as the last week in June. Slight chance it moves a little faster as we try and wind down this portion of our long session.

Said Moore in an interview with WNCN-Ch. 17: “So the bill is certainly a priority to a number of members. There are other members who have concerns with it, and I think we need to flesh that out.”

The timing of this consideration could be affected by two other big considerations: the House and Senate are negotiating an agreement on a biennial budget, and Moore has expressed interest in adjourning the session by the end of June (although that’s not a firm deadline).