Medical marijuana now legal on Cherokee land in western NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced Thursday that it has approved growing, selling and using medical marijuana on its lands in Western North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the approval of the medical marijuana ordinance makes the territory the first place in the state where medical cannabis is legal.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says medical use of cannabis is legal in 36 states and four U.S. territories. A Cannabis Control Board will control licensing for cultivation, processing and sale of marijuana and issue cards allowing people to buy marijuana.

People will be limited to buying one ounce of marijuana per day, not to exceed six ounces per month.