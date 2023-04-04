RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of the three Democrats who were absent last week when the North Carolina House narrowly overrode a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper apparently is switching to the Republican party.

Multiple outlets across the state are reporting that Rep. Tricia Cotham, who represents a Democrat-dominant district in Mecklenburg County, will announce soon – maybe later today – that she is jumping to the GOP.

Rep. Tricia Cotham (D-Mecklenburg) (NCGA)

Cotham was absent last week, along with Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-High Point) and Rep. Michael Ray (D-Halifax), on Wednesday morning when the House in a 71-46 vote overrode the veto of Senate Bill 41, which removed some pistol permitting processes.

The Senate, with a supermajority of Republicans, had overridden the veto the day before, but if all three Democrats had shown up and voted with their caucus, Cooper’s veto would’ve been upheld.

Cotham said she was at a scheduled appointment for treatment for “long COVID.” Brockman said he was at urgent care. Wray never gave a reason for his absence.

But all three had drawn the ire of House Democratic Leader Robert Reives (D-Chatham) under threats of primary opponents in the 2024 election.

But as Axios Raleigh first reported, Cotham’s move would remove the last brick of balance in state government. The Republicans would have 72 votes, which is the required three-fifths of the 120 members of the House, giving them a supermajority as they have in the Senate.

If the caucus holds together – and it historically has – then Republicans can override any veto by Cooper on any bill, whether it’s related to abortion rights, school budgets, election laws or any of the issues to which you might guess a Democrat would object.

They also can have unfiltered control of electoral redistricting with the highest state courts now controlled by the GOP, too.

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett), the House majority whip, said was “unable to comment at this time” when asked about Cotham’s move. Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro), Reives’ deputy in the House, didn’t respond immediately to a text message.

A request for comment from state Democratic leadership also failed to get an immediate response.

Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-High Point) (NCGA)

Brockman told The News & Observer in Raleigh that Democrats can only blame themselves and he didn’t blame her “one bit.” He said he, Cotham and Wray had been criticized heavily.

“I think she just wanted to do what’s best for her district and when you’re constantly talked about and trashed — especially the way that we have been over the past few weeks — I think this is what happens,” Brockman told The News & Observer.

“I hope the (Democratic) party takes a strong look at how they react to people making the decisions that they make — they put themselves in this position.”

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton and Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Jane Whitley did not share Brockman’s perspective.

In a joint statement, Clayton and Whitley said, “This is deceit of the highest order. Rep. Cotham’s decision is a betrayal to the people of HD-112 with repercussions not only for the people of her district, but for the entire state of North Carolina. If she can no longer represent the values her constituents trusted her to champion, she should resign immediately.”

Cotham told Bryan Anderson of the Anderson Alerts blog that “people don’t care about facts. … They will be cruel. … They are now attacking my family and children.”

Cotham didn’t vote on the passage of SB 41 (she was absent) on third reading, but Brockman had voted against the bill and Wray for it. Brockman, Cotham and Wray had joined Republicans earlier last week in voting for House Bill 10, which requires sheriffs to work with ICE. If that bill makes it through the Senate, Cooper likely would veto the measure, as well, but he has let two other bills become laws without his signature because he didn’t like them but didn’t expect a veto could be upheld even before Cotham’s move.

He also on Tuesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the budget bill the House is expected to take up Wednesday and Thursday.