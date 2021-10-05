McCrory backers can be sued for defaming 2016 voters, NC appeals court says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court says some supporters of former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s efforts to contest the 2016 gubernatorial election results can be sued for allegedly defaming voters.

The decision announced on Tuesday paves the way for a trial court to hear arguments against a Virginia-based law firm and the Pat McCrory Committee Legal Defense Fund.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice filed the complaint against the two groups and a GOP official in Greensboro whose signature was on one of the election protests that was filed with inaccurate information accusing some North Carolinians of voting twice.

