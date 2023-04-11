SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire burned at a closed elementary school in Sanford Monday afternoon, according to the firefighter with the Sanford Fire Department.

The firefighter said the large fire was at Jonesboro Elementary School on Cox Maddox Road.

Witnesses shared photos and videos. They said the structure appeared to be an old school, which was abandoned.

By 10:30 p.m., a firefighter told CBS 17 the fire was out and the area was under control.

They said no one was hurt and no one was there when the fire started.

The Sanford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the fire earlier around 7:30 p.m.

“Sanford Fire units are operating at a commercial structure fire on Cox Maddox Road. You will see heavy smoke in the area, please use caution,” fire officials wrote on the Sanford Fire Department Facebook page.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.