JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — By pleading guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse as part of a plea deal Monday, Earl Kimrey avoided facing the death penalty — something the state intended to seek if the case went to trial.

Kimrey, whose full name is Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, who lived in Onslow County. His trial had been delayed several times, and District Attorney Ernie Lee said it would have happened this spring, if necessary.

Woods was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2017, by Kimrey. On Dec. 2, 2017, after an exhaustive search, her body was found stuffed in a couch cushion in Shelter Creek in Pender County. An autopsy was performed on Jan. 23, 2018, and Kimrey was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse the next day.

The cause of death was determined to be chloroform toxicity, according to the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office.

Per state law, defendants are only eligible for the death penalty if one of 11 aggravating circumstances is present. Lee said that in the early stages of the case he decided it fit one of those circumstances — a capital felony that is “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

“But I’ll be upfront with you, I couldn’t find cases that actually say this chloroform, this type of death would be that,” Lee said. “But I was going to argue it, because of the 3-year-old child.

“But I decided that after reviewing all of the evidence, and certainly once I got some inmate statements, I knew that he was going to put forth a defense of accident. So I had to take that into consideration.”

Lee’s office mentioned two specific inmates who shared a cell block with Kimrey at Onslow County Detention Center. The inmates said Kimrey told them he used chloroform to make Woods go to sleep.

“He had been making chloroform and mixing it with meth to intensify the effects,” the DA’s description of one of the statement reads. “He used chloroform at night on the victim to make her sleep and while he was high, he overdosed her.”

“The defendant said that victim kept getting up crying at night, so he chloroformed her to help her sleep but he must have given her too much chloroform because when he went to check on her, she was blue,” the description of the other inmate statement says.

The investigation revealed that Kimrey made his own chloroform.

Lee said he had to decide what was best for the family and for the state.

“I don’t take these decisions lightly and I’m not afraid to seek the death penalty,” Lee said. “I’ve done eight capital cases in my career, and I have to decide what do I think is best in this particular case and what will be the best for justice. I decided, in this particular case, that life without parole would be appropriate based upon all the evidence.”

Lee said Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother and Kimrey’s live-in girlfriend, passed multiple polygraph tests and was interviewed by detectives more than once. They found no credible evidence that Kristy Woods was involved in her daughter’s murder.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain and grief I’ve caused,” Kimrey said in court Monday. “I am so very sorry for the family, and everyone involved.”