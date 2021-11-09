Man’s body washes ashore on North Carolina coast

View of Ramp 49 entrance from the beach. (National Parks Service)

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a man’s body has washed ashore on a North Carolina beach.

A news release says that the body of 65-year-old Gregory L. Miller of Durham washed up on the north end of South Core Banks on Monday morning.

Authorities have not said how Miller died but noted that he was staying at the Great Island Cabin Camp, which is operated by the park service on Cape Lookout National Seashore.

National Park Service rangers and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office have begun an investigation.

