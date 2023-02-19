FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they have opened a death investigation after a man’s body was found early Sunday morning.

At about 3:16 a.m., officers said they were called to the 500 block of Franklin St. in reference to an unknown man laying in a grassy area.

When police and EMS arrived, they said they found a man’s body, who was approximately in his 30s.

His identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, according to the police department.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating the circumstances behind the man’s death.

They plan to release more details as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app