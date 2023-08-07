HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are entering the third day of the search for a murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor Friday night and is still on the run early Monday morning, officials said.

Shelvy Travon Edwards, 27, was initially arrested with four other men in Sept. 2021 in the Roanoke Rapids homicide of Fredrick Lee, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Lee, 30, of Roanoke Rapids was found shot to death in the 300-block of Monroe Street in mid-May 2021, police say.

Edwards was released from jail on an electronic monitoring device and “cut his band Friday night,” deputies said, adding the monitor was removed around 11 p.m. Friday.

“Now he has cut his monitoring device off and is on the run,” Roanoke Rapids police added in a brief statement.

Deputies worked throughout Friday night and Saturday morning to locate Edwards, officials said. By late Saturday night, he was still not captured. The manhunt for Edwards stretched into Sunday afternoon and evening.

He was last seen in the downtown area of Roanoke Rapids. Heading into early Monday, he was still at large.

Edwards is wanted on charges of murder, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault.

Deputies said anyone who knows the location of Edwards should call 911, their local law enforcement agency or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.