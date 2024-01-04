WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers and people walking on sidewalks are urged to use caution after manhole covers have been reported missing, Wilson police said.

According to police, there have been reports of missing manhole covers, storm drain grates, and water meter lids in streets and sidewalks.

Police are warning drivers and people walking in the area to be cautious to try to avoid accidents or damage while an investigation into the cases is ongoing.

If anyone sees someone removing a lid or cover, please contact the non-emergency 911 number at 252-237-8300 option 1. If you see something, say something.