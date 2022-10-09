ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning.

Police say they arrested a man, a woman and a teenager after executing four search warrants at three hotels in the Goldrock area.

They said they identified Dontavious Holley, Jacqueline Hudson, and a 17-year-old as suspects after interviews and evidence.

It all started at about 1 a.m. Friday, when officers said they were called to an area near a motel in Battleboro in reference to a shooting with injury.

When they got to the scene, they said they found 40-year-old Michael Mills suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Mills told them that he gave a man a ride to the Super 8 in Battleboro, according to a press release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

It said Mills did not know the man he gave a ride to.

While dropping the man off, Mills said someone else came out of a hotel room and shot him in the shoulder.

Police said the two men stole Mills’ car, a 2014 gray Infiniti, and Mills ran to call 9-1-1.

Mills was taken to a hospital for treatment and was transferred to another hospital.

As of Sunday, officers said he was listed in stable condition and continues to receive medical treatment.

Investigators say they were able to locate his car and arrested the three suspects responsible for the incident.

Dontavious Holley, 31, from Washington, D.C., is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and armed robbery.

He received a $90,000 secured bond and was taken to the Nash County Detention Center.

Jacqueline Hudson, 21, from Virginia, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Police said she also had two active warrants from Virginia.

She received a $25,000 secured bond and was taken to the Nash County Detention Center.

The 17-year-old teenager, from Tarboro, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Officers said he was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).