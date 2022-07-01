ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County undercover operation ended with an arrest and the discovery of seven guns, magazines and ammunition, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began investigating Jordan Dwayne Moore, of Granite Quarry, in January after receiving a narcotics complaint.

Detectives worked undercover to buy 18.5 grams of heroin from Moore over multiple transactions.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained warrants to arrest Moore on four counts of trafficking by possession, one count of trafficking by transportation and four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute.

Detectives spotted Moore leaving his home, pulled him over and arrested him. At the time deputies say he had about 16 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of heroin and 8.5 grams of marijuana, as well as two guns and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives also searched his home and found seven guns including a sawed-off shotgun which deputies consider a “weapon of mass destruction,” two suppressors, more than 20 magazines for multiple kinds of firearms including a 100-round drum magazine, and ammunition for multiple kinds of guns.

Moore received a $250,000 bond.

Deputies say Moore has “an extensive criminal history dating back to 2007.” His history reportedly includes simple assault, robbery with a dangerous weapon, probation violation, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, selling and delivering a schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI and schedule IV controlled substances.