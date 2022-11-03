FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said.

Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in Fairmont, but not before another similar robbery attempt in Fayetteville led to a pursuit involving North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.

He was charged with attempted common law robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and driving while intoxicated. He was given a $250,000 bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, according to online jail records. Charges are pending in other jurisdictions, Fairmont police said.

In a Facebook post, Fairmont police said officers responded at about 11 a.m. to a holdup alarm at the bank and learned that a man in the drive-through lane had given a teller a note demanding money but then drove off before getting any cash.

While investigating, police noticed something astounding about the note given to the teller.

“Upon viewing the note, it was found to have been written on the back of a paycheck stub,” police said. “The suspect had attempted to write over the name on the front of the check, however the name was clearly legible.”

Officers then determined that the person whose name was on the front of the pay stub was wanted for a vehicle theft and that the gray Toyota used in the attempted robbery matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

Police identified Price using Department of Motor Vehicle photos and were in the process of getting arrest warrants when they were notified about another similar robbery attempt on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

The suspect in that incident matched the description of the suspect from the Fairmont bank and used another pay stub in that robbery note, police said.

A short time later, police said the North Carolina Highway Patrol tried to stop a vehicle near Rowland that matched the description of the one used in the robbery incidents. However, the driver fled back to Fairmont, where he was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

“This is a great example of departments working and sharing information to solve the crimes that are plaguing our communities,” Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said.

Agencies involved in the investigation included Fairmont police, Hope Mills police, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County communications and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.