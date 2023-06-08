GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man wanted for dozens of child sex abuse charges was arrested in the Florida panhandle Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Leason Kington III was wanted by the Gaston County Police Department on 20 felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 18 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested at a residence in Milton, Florida, and is currently being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail.

He is being held without bond, pending extradition back to Gaston County. GCPD said his last known address was Johns Island, South Carolina.

Gaston County Police say Kington reportedly fled the state before the investigation concluded, leaving behind electronic devices, which were seized pursuant to a search warrant and subsequently forensically examined. During the investigation, several thousand images and videos of child pornography were located.

Although Kington is in custody, the investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. J. Shaw at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A Crimestoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.