WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning traffic stop led to a pursuit and an arrest, according to Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say that just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer tried to stop a car on Fairlawn Drive near Reynolda Road. The suspect then “rammed a police vehicle” and drove away from the stop, police say. They followed the suspect westbound on Reynolda Road, continuing into Yadkin County. Officers stopped chasing the car and alerted nearby law enforcement about the suspect.

Around 4 a.m., a deputy with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle and driver, and the suspect, Jerrod Woods, was taken into custody for “various charges.” Officers with Winston-Salem Police Department continued their investigation and confirmed that they believe Woods to be the suspect who rammed the officer.

Arrest warrants for Woods were obtained for felony speeding to elude, careless and reckless driving, assault on a government official, driving with a revoked license and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. No one was hurt and no property damage was reported.