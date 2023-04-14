RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Raleigh hospital parking lot was a person of interest in another shooting, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Wake County deputies responded to a call for service in

the 2700 block of Covered Wagon Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Around 3 p.m., the person of interest in the shooting, 48-year-old James Tyrone Davis, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of WakeMed North campus near the intersection of Durant and Falls of Neuse roads, the sheriff’s office said. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WakeMed North issued a statement saying the hospital was temporarily put on controlled access, not a lockdown, as a result of the incident. Hospital officials said the controlled access was precautionary as there was “no threat to patients or staff.”

His death is currently being investigated by the Raleigh Police Department.