ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing indecent exposure charges after allegedly exposing himself to several children as they were getting off of a school bus, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies came to the 200 block of Leigh Drive after getting a report of indecent exposure.

Deputies say they obtained video footage from neighbors that shows Terry Lynn Horne, 52, removing the diaper he was wearing and “fully exposing” himself to several children who were getting off of a school bus.

Thus far, deputies have identified four child victims. Additional victims could still be identified.

Horne was taken into custody and is being charged with four counts of felony indecent exposure. He was placed in the detention center on a $5,000 secured bond.