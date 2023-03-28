BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man wanted in Carteret County for attempted murder was arrested Monday after a 25-mile chase through Iredell and Catawba counties.

Christian Jovani Osorio Cruz, 23, of Nine Foot Road, has been charged with attempted murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is currently being held without bond and will be transported back to Carteret County where he will make his first court appearance. Cruz is also facing charges in Iredell and Catawba counties resulting from the chase.

Cruz was wanted in Carteret County for the attempted murder of Antonio Jose Hernandez Gomez, 39, that happened in Sea Scape mobile home park on Nine Foot Road in Newport late Saturday night, according to a press release.

Gomez was transported to Carteret Health Care and then ECU Health Medical

Center in Greenville with “multiple stab wounds all over his body,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives say Cruz stabbed Gomez with a knife multiple times over a disagreement between roommates,” the CCSO press release reads. “Cruz then fled the scene in the victim’s truck. A statewide alert was issued where Cruz was intercepted while operating the stolen truck on I-40 and failed to stop for law enforcement.”

That led to the chase on I-40, which ended when Iredell and Catawba county deputies along with members of the State Bureau of Investigation Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Cruz.