LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver is wanted by Lincolnton Police after what they say “appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle”.

Officers say the assault happened at the Walmart at 306 North Generals Boulevard around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. Six migrant workers were hit by a vehicle and were taken to Atrium Health Lincolnton for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lincolnton Police Department

According to authorities, an older mid-size SUV with a luggage rack was caught on camera hitting the victims. The driver of the SUV is described as an older white man.

Police say they are investigating the “why” behind the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900. Detective M. Diallo is the lead detective in this case.