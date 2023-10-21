NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wanted man who has ties to North Carolina is suspected of murdering a Maryland Circuit Court Judge, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Pedro Manuel Argote, 49, is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown, Maryland.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they found a Maryland Circuit Court Judge injured from at least one gunshot wound. The judge was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement believes Argote is possibly operating a silver 2009 Mercedes GL 450 bearing Maryland registration 4EH0408.

Argote has ties to multiple locations beyond Maryland including Brooklyn and Long Island, New York; Tampa and Clearwater, Florida; Columbus, Indiana; and North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Argote’s arrest. Argote should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.