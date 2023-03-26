ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in a Roxboro homicide died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday morning, according to police.

CBS 17 previously reported on Friday that one person died and two people were in critical condition after a shooting in the 200 block of West Morehead St.

Police said one person was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and another person was shot in the upper torso.

The preliminary investigation said Keith Hughes, 34, was the alleged shooter and attempted to take his own life.

Police said Hughes died from his injuries related to the self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday around 2 a.m.

Police have not released the identity of the person that died on Friday.