ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was helping a motorcyclist following a crash when he was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Asheville.

Asheville Police said a passing motorist stopped to assist a downed motorcyclist after a crash along Sweeten Creek Road.

A northbound vehicle then hit the motorcycle and the man who had stopped to help.

Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Jason Matthew Perry.

Perry died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The motorcyclist had minor injuries from the initial crash but was not hurt when Perry and the motorcycle were struck.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The Asheville Police Department is investigating the crash.