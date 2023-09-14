RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for strangling a woman with a used diaper, a first-degree sex offense and elder abuse, according to arrest warrants.

On Wednesday, Robert Edwin Musial, 62, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was arrested at the WakeMed Raleigh Campus on New Bern Avenue.

Arrest warrants stated Musial assaulted an elderly woman and inflicted physical injury by “taking a used diaper and placing it around the victim’s neck.” The warrants also said she had ligature marks around her neck.

Musial also engaged in a sex offense with the same woman and forced her against her will, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants, Musial was a caretaker of the victim and assaulted her in a domestic setting.

He was arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation, felony first degree forcible sex offense and felony abuse disable/elder with injury.

Musial received no bond and will appear in Wake County District Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.