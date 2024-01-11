HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local man is sharing his struggle with food addiction on social media and racking up millions of views.

Food addiction may not be talked about as much as other eating disorders, but doctors say millions of Americans battle it every day. 28-year-old Bradley Fulp says his addiction was so out of control, he thought he may die without seeing his kids grow up.

Bradley says his struggle really started after his mother passed away when he was 16. “And the best way for me to deal with my emotions has always been food.”

By the time he graduated from high school, Bradley weighed in at 300 pounds. That began a ten-year cycle of gaining and losing hundreds of pounds

“I would say close to 600 pounds that I’ve lost, just lost. The first time I lost weight was 60 pounds then the second time was 110 pounds. I lost 90 pounds before my son was born 25. He was born and I gained all of it back.”

By the Fall of 2022, Bradley reached his highest weight ever, 430 pounds, and at the same time he hit rock bottom emotionally and physically.

“I had 1 day I was on the couch playing with the kids and I thought I was having a heart attack. And I had to ask my wife to drive me to the hospital with my kids in the car asking what was wrong. It was a very scary wake-up call.”

That was the catalyst for him to make a major change. After trying every fad diet over the last decade, Bradley decided he needed a new path. He reached out to a counselor and started joining friends in the gym. Bradley was able to lose 100 pounds in five months. Then, in March of 2023, he had gastric bypass surgery and lost another 130 pounds.

After dropping all the weight, Bradley started the hard work it takes to keep it off. He found ways to enjoy his favorite foods in moderation or by making a healthier version. For example, he creates his own homemade ice cream and eats a pint every night. It’s a low-calorie, high-protein ice cream he mixes up himself. An entire pint adds up to less than 250 calories. It’s one of the many recipes he shares on social media.

Bradley says he shares those videos with the public to hold himself accountable because he knows his battle with food addiction will be a lifelong struggle.

You can follow Bradley and see his recipes on his social media pages on Instagram and TikTok.