FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man grabbed a woman out of a parking lot at gunpoint, drove her to another area and sexually assaulted her in Fayetteville early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported just before 1:10 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Eastern Boulevard when a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted.

The investigation revealed that around 12:30 a.m. the woman was in a parking lot along the 700 block of Blue Street when the suspect pulled into the parking lot in a black car, possibly a newer Dodge, a news release from Fayetteville police said.

“The suspect then flagged down the victim and pointed a silver and black in color handgun at the victim, coercing her to get into his vehicle,” the police news release said.

The woman was then driven to an area of S. Eastern Boulevard where the suspect sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim was chosen at random and does not know the suspect, police said.

Police said the suspect is a white male, possibly in his 30s, with “a chunky build.” The suspect was bald with tattoos on his chest/neck area and at least one of his arms. The suspect was wearing a silver chain and a “wife beater” style tank top, police said.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective D. Bell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-7504 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).